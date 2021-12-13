BBB Accredited Business
Twitter suspends account tracking Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Twitter claimed the account violated rules against ‘platform manipulation’ and ‘spam’
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June 25, 2013.(United Nations Photo/Rick Bajornas via AP, File)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(FOX NEWS) - A Twitter account that closely monitored the trial of former Jeffrey Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell was suspended on Wednesday, Dec. 8, after the tech company claimed the profile was violating rules against “platform manipulation and spam.”

The Maxwell Trial Tracker @TrackerTrial account, which was only active for two weeks, had roughly 525,000 followers at the time of its suspension, according to screenshots from a digital production assistant at Fox News.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for comment.

A December 8, 2021 screenshot of the suspended Maxwell Trial Tracker account on Twitter
A December 8, 2021 screenshot of the suspended Maxwell Trial Tracker account on Twitter(FOX NEWS)

“I woke up this morning and the @TrackerTrial account on Twitter was suspended. All the other accounts that I have made in the past were also suspended. This was the only note that I received,” said the account holder on their Substack page, “The Free Press Report. The post attached an image of the message from Twitter on the suspension.

A December 8, 2021 screenshot of 'The Free Press Report' Substack post.
A December 8, 2021 screenshot of 'The Free Press Report' Substack post.(FOX NEWS)

The Substack post indicated that according to Twitter’s rules, the Maxwell Trial Tracker account was “artificially” amplifying information. The Free Press Report asserted the Twitter account’s engagement was “organic” and denied any form of outside amplification. The post also said they had reached out to the tech company to appeal the suspension.

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)

The Nancy Pelosi Portfolio Tracker @NancyTracker, which tracked the Speaker of the House’s investments, was also operated by the same user and was also suspended.

Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019. Her lawyers say the government is making her a scapegoat for alleged sex crimes committed by her onetime boyfriend and moved immediately for a judgment of acquittal after prosecutors rested Friday afternoon.

The judge has suggested that closing arguments — at a trial originally projected to last six weeks — might occur as early as Dec. 20 if the defense presentation only lasts a day or two.

