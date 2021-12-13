Two suspects arrested in connection with attempted murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD have arrested two suspects, 18-year-old Kevin Adams and a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the attempted murder of a 49-year-old man.

According to NOPD, shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man who had been beaten. The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Canal Street.

The victim was found unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his head and body. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Officers were able to locate the suspects shortly after. Both Adams and the juvenile were booked with attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

