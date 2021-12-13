BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman celebrates 109th birthday with family and friends

Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in...
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama celebrated her 109th birthday with family and friends this weekend.

The red carpet was rolled out for Carrie Reynolds as she had a special lunch at her favorite restaurant, Captain D’s, according to WTVY.

Reynolds said she felt like she was reliving her sweet 16.

Last year, the family threw her a drive-by parade to social distance due to COVID-19. They say this year they are happy they were able to get together and celebrate a little closer.

“It is truly a blessing, I’ve been knowing her since the 70s and I didn’t have a grandmother around and my family just adopted her as our grandmom and she adopted my kids also,” Juanita Andrews said. “And there’s two special people, she is one of them at 109, and my next one is my dad who turned 105 last Saturday.”

Reynolds has lived through many historical events, including the Spanish Flu, World War I, the Great Depression and World War II.

Her secret to living a long, fulfilled life is “working hard and tending to your business.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity
** FILE ** (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
Radio mistaken for gun prompted brief lockdown at Marathon Refinery

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Pathologist: Daunte Wright’s gunshot wound wasn’t survivable
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
Twitter suspends account tracking Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Breaking news.
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Shots fired on Charlotte, NC, high school campus; police responding
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case