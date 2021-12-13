Zack: Unseasonably warm pattern returns this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re a cold weather fan, I hope you enjoyed our one day of winter, as the humidity and warmth are set to return this week.

Monday sends us back to work, with back to above-normal temperatures. You might need a jacket for most of the day, as clouds will be abundant and highs only get into the upper 60s. The extra cloud cover is due to the Gulf bringing back the humidity, but rain chances remain low today.

Rain chances remain low all week, with the only big weather concern being fog each morning. As we get more humidity this week, highs will return to the middle- to upper-70s, bringing the possibility of fog. Outside of that, it will be a quiet week of weather.

Our next rain chance arrives next weekend, as a front gets close to us and stalls out. That could spell a few days of showers, along with a very warm and muggy regime.

