BUKU Fest 2022: Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala, Glass Animals headline
Organizers announced the lineup of 60 acts slated to perform for the festival’s 10th anniversary.
NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, Glass Animals headline the music lineup for 2022 Buku Music + Art Project returning on March 25 and March 26.
Organizers announced the lineup of 60 acts slated to perform at the festival taking place at the Market Street Power Plant along the Mississippi River in New Orleans.
The 2022 festival marks BUKU Fest’s 10th anniversary and the first show back since 2019. The diverse and eclectic festival is known for showcasing artists in hip-hop, EDM, R&B and the indie music scenes.
The lineup features headlining sets from Grammy award-winning artist and fashion icon Tyler, the Creator, Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, and three of electronic music’s most highly regarded performers Porter Robinson, Rezz and Alison Wonderland.
The festival, known for its strong support of local talent, will also showcase artists from New Orleans and nearby cities. For the 2022 lineup, this includes a group of talented standouts who are making waves in the area including TVBOO, sfam, GLBL WRMNG, Neno Calvin, 504icygrl, ANTWIGADEE!, BluShakurX, BRob49, Stone Cold Jzzle, Tatyanna XL, Treety and many more.
Pre-sale registration for tickets to BUKU are now available on the festival’s official website. Presale tickets go on sale Dec. 17, and tickets sales for the general public launch on Dec. 20. This includes GA tickets and a GA+ option which provides access to VIP viewing at all stages. BUKU will also offer two types of VIP packages.
See the full lineup below:
TYLER, THE CREATOR
TAME IMPALA
$UICIDEBOY$
100 GECS
A HUNDRED DRUMS
ALISON WONDERLAND
AMELIE LENS
BABY KEEM
BAS
CHEE B2B TSURUDA
CLOZEE
DOM DOLLA
FLO MILLI
FOUSHEÉ
GLASS ANIMALS
GLBL WRMNG
J. WORRA
JOHN SUMMIT
KALI UCHIS
KENNYHOOPLA
KUMARION B2B REAPER
LANE 8
LIQUID STRANGER
MAXO KREAM
MERSIV
MOORE KISMET
NENO CALVIN
PORTER ROBINSON
REZZ
SFAM
SHYGIRL
SULLIVAN KING
SVDDEN DEATH
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
TEEZO TOUCHDOWN
TIERRA WHACK
TRIPPIE REDD
TROYBOI
TSHA
TSU NAMI
TVBOO
VINCE STAPLES
WRECKNO
504ICYGRL
ANTWIGADEE!
BLUSHAKURX
BUCKTEN B2B DON PEYOTE
CHINUA
GØ PINK
GUWAP DASHH
LADY LAVENDER
LANGO
LEGATRON PRIME
NCOGNITA
ODD THE ARTIST
ROB49
STONE COLD JZZLE
TATYANNA XL
TREETY
ZIGGMONSTER
