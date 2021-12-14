BUKU Fest 2022: Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala, Glass Animals headline

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, Glass Animals headline the music lineup for 2022 Buku Music + Art Project returning on March 25 and March 26.

Organizers announced the lineup of 60 acts slated to perform at the festival taking place at the Market Street Power Plant along the Mississippi River in New Orleans.

BUKU Music + Art Project announces the lineup for the 10th anniversary festival on March 25-26. (Source: BUKU Music + Art Project)

The 2022 festival marks BUKU Fest’s 10th anniversary and the first show back since 2019. The diverse and eclectic festival is known for showcasing artists in hip-hop, EDM, R&B and the indie music scenes.

The lineup features headlining sets from Grammy award-winning artist and fashion icon Tyler, the Creator, Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, and three of electronic music’s most highly regarded performers Porter Robinson, Rezz and Alison Wonderland.

The festival, known for its strong support of local talent, will also showcase artists from New Orleans and nearby cities. For the 2022 lineup, this includes a group of talented standouts who are making waves in the area including TVBOO, sfam, GLBL WRMNG, Neno Calvin, 504icygrl, ANTWIGADEE!, BluShakurX, BRob49, Stone Cold Jzzle, Tatyanna XL, Treety and many more.

Pre-sale registration for tickets to BUKU are now available on the festival’s official website. Presale tickets go on sale Dec. 17, and tickets sales for the general public launch on Dec. 20. This includes GA tickets and a GA+ option which provides access to VIP viewing at all stages. BUKU will also offer two types of VIP packages.

See the full lineup below:

TYLER, THE CREATOR

TAME IMPALA

$UICIDEBOY$

100 GECS

A HUNDRED DRUMS

ALISON WONDERLAND

AMELIE LENS

BABY KEEM

BAS

CHEE B2B TSURUDA

CLOZEE

DOM DOLLA

FLO MILLI

FOUSHEÉ

GLASS ANIMALS

GLBL WRMNG

J. WORRA

JOHN SUMMIT

KALI UCHIS

KENNYHOOPLA

KUMARION B2B REAPER

LANE 8

LIQUID STRANGER

MAXO KREAM

MERSIV

MOORE KISMET

NENO CALVIN

PORTER ROBINSON

REZZ

SFAM

SHYGIRL

SULLIVAN KING

SVDDEN DEATH

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

TEEZO TOUCHDOWN

TIERRA WHACK

TRIPPIE REDD

TROYBOI

TSHA

TSU NAMI

TVBOO

VINCE STAPLES

WRECKNO

504ICYGRL

ANTWIGADEE!

BLUSHAKURX

BUCKTEN B2B DON PEYOTE

CHINUA

GØ PINK

GUWAP DASHH

LADY LAVENDER

LANGO

LEGATRON PRIME

NCOGNITA

ODD THE ARTIST

ROB49

STONE COLD JZZLE

TATYANNA XL

TREETY

ZIGGMONSTER

