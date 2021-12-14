BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards rejects House committee’s decision on COVID-19 vaccine for students

Vaccine will be added to La. school immunization schedule
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards(KALB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards has rejected a decision made by the House Committee on Health and Welfare to not require Louisiana students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning the vaccination will be added to the school immunization schedule.

The move was announced Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The governor’s office says all current opt-out provisions for parents will remain in place, meaning no child will be forced to get vaccinated if their parents object to it in writing.

“I understand that any issue around COVID-19, especially those that involve our children, can be divisive, I ask that you and your colleagues work with me to get more people in Louisiana vaccinated. It is worth noting that while many of the diseases on the public health immunization schedule were once both rampant and deadly, they are no longer serious risks for school age children in Louisiana. This is true because almost everyone was vaccinated against these diseases, many as a condition for attending elementary school. One can only imagine where we would be as a state if the same overheated rhetoric from last week’s meeting was applied to Polio or Measles. The development of the COVID-19 vaccines in time to help us put this pandemic behind us also requires us to do everything we can to add COVID-19 to the list of diseases that no longer pose a serious threat,” Gov. Edwards wrote to committee chair Representative Larry Bagley.

Click here to read the full letter.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Governor weighs in on LDH’s vaccine mandate proposal for some students

“It would be totally, I think, inappropriate, unfortunate, and dangerous to not add the COVID vaccines fully licensed by the FDA to the schedule,” said Edwards.

LDH proposes vaccine mandate be added to student immunization schedule

The Louisiana Department of Health has proposed a vaccine mandate that intends to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the Louisiana Office of Public Health’s immunization schedule.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
GRAPHIC: Only pilot on board helicopter that crashed on I-10, FAA confirms
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Monitoring Delta vs. Omicron into the Holiday season
Help for Kentucky tornado victims
COVID Delta & Omicron Variant
Omicron sequencing
LSU lab working to track Omicron cases as they increase in Louisiana
Omicron sequencing
Omicron sequencing
Tulane advertising award
Mask mandate reinstated indoors on Tulane campus due to new Omicron cases