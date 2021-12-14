LSU waiting on decision if Nussmeier can play in Texas Bowl, avoid losing redshirt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the news of LSU quarterback Max Johnson announcing that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Dec. 7 the Tigers are left with the decision to either burn the redshirt on freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier or using a walk-on to start against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4.

The Tigers are waiting on a decision from the NCAA on whether or not Nussmeier will be able to play in the bowl game according to interim head coach Brad Davis.

Davis stated that the NCAA has given them a timeline on when they’ll decide if Nussmeier will play or not, but Davis did not give further information on when that timeline.

“We’ve put together a plan that we feel really great about, we have a multitude of quarterbacks taking reps during practice. Garrett Nussmeier being one of them,” Davis said. “We are working through some things right now to have him play for us and still maintain his redshirt, so that’s something obviously that’s in the process and if they were denied for whatever reason we have some contingencies in place to move the football and secure an offense.”

For the season, Nussmeier played in four games completing 29-of-57 passes for 329 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The majority of Nussmeier’s playing time came in the overtime loss to then No. 16 Arkansas 16-13. The freshman from Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas threw for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

