Man fatally shot Friday in Lower 9th Ward identified as suspect’s father

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man fatally shot in the Lower 9th Ward last Friday (Dec. 10) has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office as the father of the arrested murder suspect.

Clay Landry Sr., 58, was shot to death around 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lamanche Street, according to Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office.

New Orleans police had not named the victim of the fatal shooting or explained his relationship to the suspected gunman. But 25-year-old Clay Landry Jr. was arrested on the day of the shooting and booked with second-degree murder and simple battery. He remains in custody at the Orleans Justice Center jail in lieu of a $505,000 bond.

The coroner’s office on Tuesday also reported the death of a man who had been shot Dec. 11 near the underpass intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Gravier Street.

New Orleans police said the man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 1:05 a.m., but said he was taken for hospital treatment in “stable condition.” The NOPD sent no update on the victim’s condition, leaving the incident reported to the public as a non-fatal shooting.

The coroner’s office reported Tuesday that the victim actually had died later Saturday, and identified the man as 38-year-old Thernell Simon.

