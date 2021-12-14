BBB Accredited Business
Mandeville man arrested for parking lot altercation with an elderly person

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Mandeville police have confirmed the arrest of a man witnesses say knocked out an elderly man in a parking lot following an argument.

Richard Suarez was arrested and placed in custody at the St. Tammany Parish Jail for battery Monday night.

Around 1:30 p.m., police say they responded to a call concerning a battery in progress at 3434 Hwy. 190. Police say Suarez fled the seen prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries related to being struck and falling to the concrete.

