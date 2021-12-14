BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating double homicide in Seventh District

Police say the investigation began around 4:13 p.m. in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Police say the investigation began around 4:13 p.m. in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -NOPD officers in the Seventh District are now investigating a double homicide.

Police say the investigation began around 4:13 p.m. in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Initial reports indicate that two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased on the scene. No further information is available at this time.

