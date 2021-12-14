NOPD investigating double homicide in Seventh District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -NOPD officers in the Seventh District are now investigating a double homicide.

Police say the investigation began around 4:13 p.m. in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Initial reports indicate that two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased on the scene. No further information is available at this time.

