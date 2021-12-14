BBB Accredited Business
REPORT: Kelly not to retain DJ Mangas; Sheridan to work with WRs

LSU passing game coordinator DJ Mangas
LSU passing game coordinator DJ Mangas
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will not retain passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Mangas spent the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers as an offensive assistant before returning to the Tigers for the 2021 season.

According to Feldman, the Tigers will move up Carter Sheridan, a former New Orleans Saints staffer and LSU analyst, to work with the wide receivers for the upcoming Texas Bowl against Kansas State.

Mangas was part of LSU’s high-powered offense in 2019 as an offensive analyst that saw the Tigers produce the 2019 Heisman winner in Joe Burrow, the 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in Ja’Marr Chase.

The Tigers 2019 offense also became the first in NFL Draft history to have its starting quarterback, Burrow, running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver, Justin Jefferson all drafted in the first round.

