BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for Sean Payton inspired movie ‘Home Team’

Kevin James stars as Sean Payton in an upcoming Netflix family comedy Home Team, which...
Kevin James stars as Sean Payton in an upcoming Netflix family comedy Home Team, which chronicles Coach Payton during his yearlong 'bountygate' suspension from the NFL.(AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Netflix is giving us our first look at a Sean Payton-inspired family comedy Home Team.

Kevin James, 56, plays Coach Payton, a casting decision that originally drew ire from fans, who heckled James for not looking anything like the 25th-ranked hottest NFL coach.

The movie takes place during Payton’s yearlong ‘bountygate’ suspension. In the film, he returns to his hometown and coaches his son’s youth football team.

Images: Sean Payton, Kevin James on set in Louisiana for ‘Bountygate’ Movie

The film also stars Adam Sandler’s wife Jackie Sandler, and Rob Schneider. It’s produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

Home Team is on Netflix Jan. 28.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity
** FILE ** (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
Radio mistaken for gun prompted brief lockdown at Marathon Refinery

Latest News

Saints 30-9 Jets
Saints end their losing streak; Deuce and Sean analyze the win
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, right, celebrates with Alvin Kamara (41) after...
Overtime Podcast #263 - Saints snap losing streak against Jets
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL...
Taysom Hill eliminates turnovers in win over Jets
Taysom Hill accounts for two touchdowns in a Saints win over the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
After Further Review: Five takes from the Saints win over Jets