‘Whatever you can do to help,’ native New Orleanian’s plea for help following quad-state tornadoes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As a New Orleans native, Whitney Evans Snardon has survived the worst natural disasters.

“Every August 29th it’s a feeling, it’s a feeling that’s pretty anxious,” said Evans-Snardon.

She now calls Kentucky home, but says the devastating and deadly quad-state tornadoes are like nothing she’s seen.

“I’m thankful we were spared and our loved ones were spared,” said Evans-Snardon.

“At least the hurricane can kind of prepare for you know, if you have the resources and abilities to get out of town, but you know, tornadoes are just very, very different and the destruction is very different as well. A lot of it is unsalvageable.”

She and her husband, Corbin are helping coordinate one of the dozens of relief efforts in West Kentucky.

“We’re really seeing some very truly good humanity, people who have just flooded everything with supplies with all kinds of significant needs,” said Corbin Snardon.

Including help making its way from Louisiana.

“Have you done any work with the Cajun Navy at all?” Ohhh yea,” said Evans-Snardon.

The United Cajun Navy says they recognized the supplies they had following hurricane Ida relief are much of the same items needed following those tornadoes.

“When I first read about the destruction area, is that wow, we just got in truckloads of supplies after hurricane it from all these states. And now they need us that help motivate us in and motivate our volunteers to get some supplies get a really, quickly and get them on the road… It’s bad, it’s probably the equivalent of like a category five hurricane just hitting the middle of the country with no warning,” said Brian Trascher.

“I would think that I’m resilient, being a New Orleanian. And folks in New Orleans would also call themselves resilient. But I would definitely say Kentuckians are quite resilient,” said Evans-Snardon.

As resilient as her Kentucky home may be, she knows they’ll need help for months to come.

“We know how important relief efforts are to rebuilding community. So, my plea is just hey, whatever you can do to help.”

