Zack: Daily fog concerns, warm and humid afternoons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s back. The humidity has returned and so has the threat for fog.

Be on the lookout for that dense fog across the area Tuesday morning. Any fog should dissipate by mid-morning, leading to a warm and sun-filled day. Highs are set to return to the 70s today.

Little day-to-day change is expected in the forecast through the end of the week. We’ll be watching for daily fog development, followed by warm and humid afternoons. Highs should return to the upper 70s as early as Wednesday.

A week cold front arriving Friday will bring with it our next rain chance, and that rain could linger through the weekend. As the front stalls near us, there could be some wet periods, but timing this far in advance is always an issue. I don’t foresee a total weekend washout, but be ready for some rain at times.

A long look out toward Christmas week indicates we get some colder weather to start the week. But it might all go away by Christmas, as the holiday temperature looks to be in the 70s.

