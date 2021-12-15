BBB Accredited Business
Cats found near Lafreniere Park shot and poisoned

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a $1,000 reward for information that can lead to whoever shot and poisoned cats near Lafreniere Park.

The people who care for a group in the area found the remains of three cats. Tests performed by LSU found that two died of injuries from air gun pellets.

They also had traces of antifreeze in their systems.

A Westwego couple that helps spay and neuter cats says someone may have taken as many as 15 elderly cats from their neighborhood.

There’s a $1500 reward in that case.

