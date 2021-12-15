BBB Accredited Business
DOTD: Bonnet Carre to remain closed until 2 a.m.; Entergy works to repair lines

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge at I-10 was closed Tuesday afternoon following a helicopter crash on the high rise and the roadway will remain closed until 2 a.m. Wednesday as Entergy works to repair damaged lines, according to DOTD.

READ MORE Helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre; pilot confirmed dead, LSP says

DOTD is advising that I-10 East traffic should detour to US 61 South near Gramercy or to US 51 South to US 61 South to I-310 North to reenter I-10 East.

Most Entergy customers had their power restored by 3 p.m.

Entergy says that approximately 20,000 customers in Kenner and Metairie were without service immediately following the crash. All indications are that the helicopter coming into contact with our lines caused the outage. According to Entergy, as of 3 p.m., all customers who were without power were switched back on. Once the site is safe, we will assess damage to our equipment and begin making necessary repairs.

