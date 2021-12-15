BBB Accredited Business
Five Saints players miss practice Wednesday

Saints tackle Terron Armstead was one of five players to miss practice Wednesday. (AP...
Saints tackle Terron Armstead was one of five players to miss practice Wednesday. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)(Brett Duke | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Five Saints players missed practice Wednesday as the team prepares for Tampa Bay Sunday night. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Terron Armstead (knee), Kaden Elliss (hamstring), Garrett Griffin (hamstring) and Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) all missed practice.

Marcus Davenport (shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (toe) and Pete Werner (elbow) were both limited. Taysom Hill (finger) was a full participant.

Tight end Adam Trautman was designated to return from injured reserve.

