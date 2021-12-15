Five Saints players miss practice Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Five Saints players missed practice Wednesday as the team prepares for Tampa Bay Sunday night. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Terron Armstead (knee), Kaden Elliss (hamstring), Garrett Griffin (hamstring) and Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) all missed practice.

Marcus Davenport (shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (toe) and Pete Werner (elbow) were both limited. Taysom Hill (finger) was a full participant.

Tight end Adam Trautman was designated to return from injured reserve.

