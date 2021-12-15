Garth Brooks has sold out 102,000 tickets for April show in Baton Rouge; Orlando show on sale Friday

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Garth Brooks will have plenty of friends in low places -- and high places, too -- when he performs next April at LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

According to the country music superstar’s promoter, Brooks has sold 102,000 tickets for the April 30 show in Baton Rouge, making it one of the top two largest crowds ever for a North American stadium show. The record was set by a George Strait show in 2014 that drew 104,793 into the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

According to Ticketmaster, Brooks’ stop at LSU’s stadium is officially sold out.

Louisiana fans who don’t mind a drive to central Florida have another opportunity this week. Tickets ($94.95 each) go on sale Friday (Dec. 17) at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster for Brooks’ March 26 show at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

