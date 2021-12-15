BBB Accredited Business
LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP) — A powerful storm system  blew through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado reported a 107 mph gust.

