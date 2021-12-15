Louisiana’s waterfalls

(WVUE) - In a state full of bayous and marshes, a hiking trip to Louisiana waterfalls was too good to pass up. There are actually several waterfalls along hiking trails in the J.C. Sonny Gilbert Wildlife Management Area, formerly known as Sicily Island Wildlife Management area.

