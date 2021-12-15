BBB Accredited Business
LSU lands 3-star WR Landon Ibieta from Mandeville

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from three star wide receiver Landon Ibieta from Mandeville High School a day before signing day. Ibieta a former Miami Hurricane commit made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

According to 247Sports, Ibieta is ranked as the No. 27 player in the state for the class of 2022. Ibieta received an offer from the Tigers last week, saying it was his dream to get the offer from LSU.

The Tigers currently sit at 11 commits the day before signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 15. According to 247Sports, LSU ranks No. 39, they have dropped in the rankings due to coaching changes.

Below is a full list of commits:

  • QB - Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT - Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • CB - Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OL - Emery Jones, 4-star, Baton Rouge, La.
  • LB - DeMario Tolan, 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • DL - Tygee Hill, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • DL - Fitzergald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT - Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • WR - Landon Ibieta, 3-star, Mandeville, La.
  • TE - Mason Taylor, 3-star, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  • K - Nathan Dibert, 3 -star, Hartland, Mi.

