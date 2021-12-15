BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A foggy start and warm afternoon

Highs in the 70s near 80 until a weekend front.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low clouds and fog through the morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for some areas of southeast Louisiana through the morning. Warm and moist air continues across the region through the next several days as high pressure remains in control and a southeast flow pushes Gulf air inland. High temperatures will hover in the middle 70s near 80 through Saturday. Expect some spotty showers around Friday into Saturday. A front will move through the region over the weekend dropping high temperatures closer to long term averages in the upper 50s and low 60s.

