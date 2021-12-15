JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deion Sanders and Jackson State have landed the top recruit in the entire country.

Cornerback Travis Hunter from Shawnee, Georgia, has flipped from Florida State to JSU, as first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Hunter later made the announcement on his social media. He says he wants to follow in the footsteps of legends like Jerry Rice, Doug Williams and Walter Payton.

It’s a huge National Signing Day win for head coach Deion Sanders, who’s looking to build upon an 11-1 season with a SWAC Championship in his first full year as JSU’s head coach.

Hunter is rated as the top player in the nation by 247Sports. Their scouting report refers to him as “a generational type of talent” and drew comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.