Zack: Warm and humid; rain chances to come this weekend

Highs top out near 80 over the next few days.
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our lows over the next few days will be warmer than our normal highs for this time of year which should give you an indication of just how unseasonable this weather will be.

As we flip the week over and look forward to the weekend, it’s all about the warmth and humidity. Mostly sunny skies on your Wednesday and Thursday will lead to highs well into the 70′s, possibly touching the 80′s in a few spots. We are on the fog watch each morning but the hope is that winds stay up just enough to avoid widespread issues.

Friday brings more clouds and likely some rain. A disturbance moving across the Gulf with some deeper moisture will move inland at the end of the week. This will lead to some passing showers in that Friday forecast. Those rain chances will linger into the weekend as we will combine an abundance of moisture with an approaching front.

I do believe colder temperatures will filter into the area by the second half of the weekend leading to a period of cloudy skies and a Christmas feel. More rain chances could be ahead even going into the early part of next week. The long look out to Christmas still leads me to believe it will be a warm one.

