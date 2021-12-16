72-year-old Westwego man killed in five-vehicle crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 72-year-old man is dead after a five vehicle crash on Hwy. 90 in Marrero, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened on Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. near the Barataria Boulevard exit, LSP says.
Carl Ahysen, 72, of Westwego, was killed in the crash.
According to police, a Cadillac was traveling west on Hwy. 90 in the exit lane when it rear-ended a For Fusion, which was stopped in the exit lane. The impact caused the Ford to rear-end a Jeep in front of it.
The series of impacts pushed the Ford and the Cadillac into the left and center lanes of Hwy. 90.
A fourth vehicle, Ahysen’s Jeep Cherokee, tried to avoid the crashed cars, rolling onto its roof and crashing into a Hyundai Genesis.
Ahysen suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
