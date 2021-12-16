BBB Accredited Business
72-year-old Westwego man killed in five-vehicle crash

(MGN/WGEM)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 72-year-old man is dead after a five vehicle crash on Hwy. 90 in Marrero, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened on Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. near the Barataria Boulevard exit, LSP says.

Carl Ahysen, 72, of Westwego, was killed in the crash.

According to police, a Cadillac was traveling west on Hwy. 90 in the exit lane when it rear-ended a For Fusion, which was stopped in the exit lane. The impact caused the Ford to rear-end a Jeep in front of it.

The series of impacts pushed the Ford and the Cadillac into the left and center lanes of Hwy. 90.

A fourth vehicle, Ahysen’s Jeep Cherokee, tried to avoid the crashed cars, rolling onto its roof and crashing into a Hyundai Genesis.

Ahysen suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

