BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

All-American LSU CB Eli Ricks headed to Alabama

LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) runs with the ball after making an interception during a game...
LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) runs with the ball after making an interception during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] (Brad McClenny | Brad McClenny)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All-American cornerback and now former LSU Tiger Eli Ricks is heading to Alabama the corner announced via Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Ricks entered the NCAA Transfer Portal late in November.

Ricks, was a five-star cornerback for the class of 2020 coming out of IMG Academy in Brandenton, Florida. Ricks suffered an injury against Kentucky this past season to his shoulder and him and his family opted to have season ending surgery.

A native of Santa Ana, California, played in six games in 2021 totaling 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception. During his freshman season, Ricks accounted for 20 total tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss, and four interceptions, two returned for a touchdown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Police are looking for a vehicle and a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at...
Person of interest, suspect vehicle sought in Magnolia Gardens double homicide
** FILE ** (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
Radio mistaken for gun prompted brief lockdown at Marathon Refinery

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4
The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30...
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in Independence Bowl on Dec. 18 in Shreveport
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in Independence Bowl on Dec. 18 in Shreveport