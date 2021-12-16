BBB Accredited Business
Arrest made in 2016 cold case murder of Tulane student

By Natasha Robin and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Investigators say they have captured the man who robbed and fatally shot Tulane grad Thomas Rolfes five years ago in a case that shocked the community.

It’s news Rolfes’ family has hoped for since 2016.

A special grand jury indicted Ernest Weatherspoon for the murder on Thursday. The NOPD and U.S. Marshals arrested Weatherspoon on suspicion of armed robbery and second-degree murder.

District Attorney Jason Wiliams says Weatherspoon robbed and “senselessly” killed Rolfes on Mother’s Day weekend in May 2016 at the intersection of Claiborne and Amelia Street.

PREVIOUS STORIES

CrimeTracker Cold Case: Who killed Tulane graduate Thomas Rolfes?

Police report reveals new details in Thomas Rolfes killing

Liz Fried, his fiancee, said he was a kind soul who was always smiling.

In May of 2016, Rolfes was overjoyed as he and his fiancee returned to New Orleans to find the perfect wedding spot. Rolfes’ love for New Orleans began in 2005, right after Hurricane Katrina when he and his dad traveled from St. Louis to help deliver relief aid.

Rolfes was on his way to meet some friends at Miss Mae’s in Uptown.

Police said after spending time with his friends, a surveillance camera at the bar captured video of Rolfes leaving alone at 2:39 a.m.

The next time police saw Rolfes, it was 3:29 a.m. This time he’s captured on surveillance video walking into the Delta Fuel gas station at South Claiborne Ave. and Toledano St. The station is around two miles away from Miss Mae’s Bar.

Surveillance video from inside the store caught Rolfes buying two bottles of water and was the last time Rolfes was seen alive on video.

“He came back down here to plan that big event in his life,” Williams said at a press conference Thursday. “He lost his life in his favorite city. It is deeply emotional.”

Rolfes’ family says Weatherspoon “made a horrible decision that took our son’s life.”

The cold case was solved thanks to new evidence. Williams says the community came forward to help and he commended the hard work of his investigators and NOPD detectives.

