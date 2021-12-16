BBB Accredited Business
Budweiser delivery truck catches fire, shuts down interstate

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A Budweiser delivery truck caught fire on I-10 in Louisiana on Wed., Dec. 15, according to the Kenner Police Department

Police say the driver noticed flames coming under the cab and pulled over. The driver was able to get out of the truck safely.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at Williams Boulevard from 7:45 p.m. until almost 3 a.m.

Nobody was injured.

