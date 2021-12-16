BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Christmas crunch time! USPS prepares for busiest week of the year

By KGO Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - It’s Christmas crunch time, and the U.S. Postal Service is geared up for what they say is their busiest week of the year.

Packages and letters rush through the fast-moving conveyer belts at the USPS center in Oakland, California as the holiday rush begins.

“Just this week we are going to process over 200 million packages. And when we look at letters, and flats, and packages, over 2.3 billion pieces,” Eduardo Cuadra, the maintenance manager at the USPS Oakland Center.

He said his facility alone will process over 70,000 packages.

“In anticipation of Christmas people want to make sure that their relatives and friends are going to get their presents on time,” Cuadra said.

At the front of the facility is where crews sort pounds of holiday cards. In the back, dozens of machines sort packages, including a universal sorter and one that processes oversized packages.

To be ready for a week like this, Cuadra said USPS prepares all year for it.

Even now during the supply chain issue, he says they always have a crew present 24/7 to help make sure they deliver the best service possible to the whole country.

“This is where the rubber meets the road, so we have to make sure we deliver for the customer,” Cuadra said.

If you haven’t sent your package, Cuadra says do it as soon as possible.

“Get in line right now. You’ve got to go get them, make sure you go to your post office,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Police are looking for a vehicle and a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at...
Person of interest, suspect vehicle sought in Magnolia Gardens double homicide
** FILE ** (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
Radio mistaken for gun prompted brief lockdown at Marathon Refinery

Latest News

Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group released by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Ex-Epstein worker tells jury she ‘looked up’ to Maxwell
18-wheeler on fire on I-10
Budweiser delivery truck catches fire, shuts down interstate
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
1 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds