Jambalaya Fest organizers ‘disappointed and heartsick’ over profanity-laced music on Christmas parade floats

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Association has issued a statement responding to fiery comments on social media following their annual Christmas Parade this past weekend.

They are apologizing for what they’re calling “inappropriate activities” by a few of the float riders in the parade.

“Overall we had a pretty, I thought, successful parade and everything. And hopefully, we’ll do better next year. We’re going to do a lot better policing on it, let’s put it that way,” said Wally Taillon, President of the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Association.

His comment is in response to some people voicing their concerns on social media, about some profanity-laced music that was apparently being played loudly on the floats that children could hear.

“We had about 24 floats, but only three weren’t abiding by the rules and abiding by the paperwork that they signed when they signed that application. That they would play nothing but Christmas music. And as soon as they got away from our staging area, and got out on the main road, well they did what they wanted to do. And that’s the way that happened. We had a lot of city police that were riding on horses, riding on scooters, they were walking, so we had police everywhere. But we just took a lot of notes, and we’re going to make those corrections for next year,” said Taillon.

His comment is in response to some people voicing their concerns on social media, about some profanity laced music that was apparently being played loudly on the floats, that children could hear. (WAFB)

The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Association released a statement on Facebook responding to the comments about the music, saying “We have always prided ourselves on ensuring that the parade is a family-oriented event and are very disappointed and heartsick at what was observed by our parade goers this past Sunday.”

“So this was a breach of contract?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“That’s it,” said Taillon.

Taillon believes most of the people had a great time, especially the children.

“If anything, this is a learning experience for next year’s festivities,” said Taillon. “Gonna take it with a grain of salt I guess. And like I said, we’re going to continue to work with our parade and do a better job next year.”

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux told WAFB he has called a meeting with the event organizers and law enforcement in January to see how they can make the parade more family-friendly in 2022.

Below is the full statement posted on Facebook by the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Association:

“The Jambalaya Festival Association has listened to all of the comments that you have made and sent to us and takes them very seriously in regards to the very inappropriate activities of a few of the floats in the Christmas parade this past Sunday. We hereby make a commitment to the citizens of the City of Gonzales, Ascension Parish, and any guests who come to enjoy our parade to work very hard to ensure that this activity does not happen again. We have always prided ourselves on ensuring that the parade is a family-oriented event and are very disappointed and heartsick at what was observed by our parade goers this past Sunday. The majority of our participants followed the rules and represented our city and the JFA beautifully and were enjoyed by all who attended and we would like to commend them. As always we appreciate all of the support of our city and parish and other guests who have supported our parades in the past and hope you will join us in December 2022 for our next parade. We promise you we will get it right.”

Sincerely,

The JFA Association

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.