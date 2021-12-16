Gov. Edwards to hold end of the year news conference Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his annual “end of the year” news conference at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

Officials have not disclosed exactly what the governor will discuss during the news conference but he will likely address the state’s continued recovery from COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida.

Louisiana experienced two surges of COVID-19 in 2021. The year began with the state in the midst of a wave that began in November 2020 and later experienced its highest rate of cases and hospitalizations in the summer.

A record number of patients, 3,022, were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the peak of the summer surge on Aug. 17.

Gov. Edwards is also expected to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine , which became increasingly available to Louisiana residents throughout the year. Now, residents ages five and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Louisiana’s first dose was administered to nurse Deborah Ford on Dec. 14, 2020.

As of Monday, more than 2.29 million Louisiana residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 .

Gov. Edwards has recently encouraged residents to receive COVID-19 booster shots.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Gov. Edwards announced he was rejecting the Louisiana House Committee on Health and Welfare’s decision to not require Louisiana students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 . The governor overruled the legislative committee and mandated the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the school immunization schedule.

One year ago, I was hopeful as I witnessed Nurse Deborah Ford receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Louisiana. Since then, I am proud to see that more than 2.29 million Louisianans have gone sleeves up and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. https://t.co/zm9J8enB35 #lagov pic.twitter.com/4qyoLNJRR2 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 14, 2021

It is unclear if the governor will address Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s lawsuit challenging the governor’s decision to add the vaccine to the state’s school immunization schedule.

On the sixteenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29.

Ida like Katrina caused catastrophic damage to Louisiana. Ida is now among the costliest hurricanes on record to strike the United States. Early estimates from NOAA place damages around $65 billion , making it the 5th costliest U.S. hurricane landfall on record.

The news conference, which is scheduled for 12 p.m., will be streaming inside this story.

