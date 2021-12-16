BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Graphic photos of unconscious victims, sleeping meds found in former pastor’s home, prosecutors say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - In a court hearing Thursday, prosecutors against a former pastor and New Orleans Arc Director Stephen Sauer say they found over 100 disturbing images of possible sex crimes victims.

According to prosecutors, Sauer sent a personal hard drive off to New York to have it repaired in July. The New York District Attorney’s Office reportedly discovered over 100 images of men in various states of duress and undress.

Sauer was arrested on Mon., Dec. 13 in Jefferson Parish.

Prosecutors say the photos show men either asleep, unconscious, or appearing to be intoxicated.

While executing a search warrant at Sauer’s Metairie home, detectives say they found sleeping medications, syringes, and pills. More photos were discovered with male ejaculate on victims’ faces, male genitals in victims’ mouths, and victims’ genitals exposed in “compromised positions.”

At least one person in the pictures has claimed to have been sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors say Sauer’s home and car are visible in the background of the photos.

Sauer’s attorney talked about his long-standing stature in the community. Sauer has served as the executive director for Arc of Greater New Orleans for the last five years. He also served as pastor and executive director of Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church in New Orleans from 2008-12.

The defense team pointed out that none of the victims were underaged and asked for no more than a $5,000 bond.

The presiding judge set a $75,000 bond in total for five counts of video voyeurism and one count of sexual battery.

If a bond can be made, Sauer will only be able to go to work, his mother’s home, or other necessary places.

Sexual battery is a crime in Louisiana punishable by up to 10 years in prison upon conviction. Video voyeurism is punishable by up to two years on each count upon conviction.

The investigation is ongoing and prosecutors anticipate there will be more victims.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Police are looking for a vehicle and a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at...
Person of interest, suspect vehicle sought in Magnolia Gardens double homicide
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic

Latest News

A New Orleans man is breathing a huge sigh of relief after waking up to a surprise bill...
New Orleans man receives $15,000 water bill, told to disregard it
Kalen Woodard
Baton Rouge man accused of distributing child porn
Wife of St. Claude shooting victim speaks
Wife of man shot in head while driving on St. Claude Avenue agonized by violence
72-year-old Westwego man killed in five-vehicle crash