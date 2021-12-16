BBB Accredited Business
I-10 eastbound shutdown at Williams Blvd. due to 18-Wheeler on fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kenner police responded to a Budweiser delivery truck on fire on I-10 eastbound. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto Williams Blvd. An 18-Wheeler fire is the cause of the shutdown.

A Fox 8 viewer Darrion Stirgus sent us video of the fire.

18 wheeler on fire on I10 East. It's closed at Williams

Posted by Darrion Stirgus on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Police say the driver noticed flames coming under the cab and pulled over. The driver was able to get out of the truck safely.

Drivers are being told to use an alternate route.

No injuries were reported

