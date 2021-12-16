I-10 eastbound shutdown at Williams Blvd. due to 18-Wheeler on fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kenner police responded to a Budweiser delivery truck on fire on I-10 eastbound. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto Williams Blvd. An 18-Wheeler fire is the cause of the shutdown.

I-10 East is closed at Williams Boulevard due to a vehicle fire. Congestion from this incident is approaching Loyola Drive. Traffic is being diverted off at Williams Boulevard. Motorists are advised to use alternate route. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) December 16, 2021

A Fox 8 viewer Darrion Stirgus sent us video of the fire.

18 wheeler on fire on I10 East. It's closed at Williams Posted by Darrion Stirgus on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Police say the driver noticed flames coming under the cab and pulled over. The driver was able to get out of the truck safely.

Drivers are being told to use an alternate route.

No injuries were reported

