Louisiana ‘Feed Your Soul’ float to roll in 2022 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - For the first time in history, Louisiana will debut a float in 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Ca. on New Year’s Day.

Louisiana will steal the spotlight as the only state featured in the parade in front of an estimated 37 million viewers, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced Thursday.

The very first Louisiana Office of Tourism “Feed Your Soul” float will “depict the spirit of the Bayou State” featuring iconic state imagery, according to a release.

The float’s design will showcase moss-draped cypress trees, a Cajun fisherman in a pirogue, sculptured magnolias, pelicans, crawfish, crabs, and powdered sugar covered beignets. An iconic wrought-iron balcony and French Quarter-style lampposts will also be highlighted on the Louisiana Tourism float.

Louisiana music ambassador Laine Hardy and New Orleans’ own Hot 8 Brass Band will perform mid-parade on a stage in front of the Louisiana tourism logo “Feed Your Soul.”

“As we open our doors to the world and compete with tourism destinations across the globe, it’s important to think outside the box. So many families and friends gather to watch the Rose Parade® and by putting our state on an international stage, we are welcoming millions of guests to our great state. The float is beautifully designed to remind viewers and potential visitors of our rich heritage, sensational cuisine, and rock-your-socks-off music. We want to feed everyone’s soul with a little Louisiana on New Year’s Day,” Nungesser said in a release.

The parade theme for 2022 is “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” To underscore the theme, Nungesser says he wants to showcase several Louisiana citizens who dared to dream, believe in themselves and achieve a major feat. Nungesser says he will release the names of those riders soon.

“By adding just a few of the many heroes of the storm and pandemic to our float, we are honoring all of the teachers, first responders, utility workers, healthcare professionals, and volunteers who give so unselfishly to help others. If I could showcase each and every one of them, I would,” Nungesser said.

The Rose Parade will be broadcast on New Year’s Day. The television event airs on several networks and will also air live in the Caribbean, Latin America, Armenia and on the Armed Forces Network.

This marks the second time the Louisiana Office of Tourism will showcase the state with a float in a nationally-televised parade. In November, Louisiana debuted a gator-themed float in the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

in 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade

ASADENA, Ca. (Dec. 16, 2021) – Today, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses

®

announces the Mid-Parade Performance presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism. The 2022 Mid-Parade Performance fulfills Louisiana’s promise to feed your soul with an unforgettable rendition of Born on the Bayou, featuring Laine Hardy, season 17 winner of American Idol, and the Hot 8 Brass Band – the New Orleans-based group that blends hip-hop, jazz and funk styles with traditional New Orleans brass sounds.Mention Louisiana and images of Mardi Gras, jazz clubs and late-night revelry are most likely the first things that come to mind. But there is far more to Louisiana than the Crescent City—and likewise, New Orleans is much more than the French Quarter and Fat Tuesday. With this year’s float and mid-parade performance, Louisiana invites the world to come to Louisiana and experience all it has to offer. But Louisiana isn’t for spectators. It’s for participants— for those who want to not only live the moment, but also to become the moment. Celebrating the diverse beauty and unique cultures of Louisiana, this gorgeous float features the iconic wrought-iron balconies, lamp posts and moss-draped cypress swamps that make Louisiana beautiful, as well as the music and zest for life of the people of this great state. For millions of viewers around the world, the Rose Parade is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition. Join us on Saturday, January 1, 2022, to experience the floats, bands and equestrians as they parade down Colorado Blvd.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.