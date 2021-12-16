Loyola student carjacked by two men in hoodies, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Campus and city police are investigating a carjacking Wednesday night (Dec. 15).

Tulane Police say a Loyola student and their passenger were pulling up to their residence on Burthe Street when a white Hyundai 4-door sedan pulled in front of them. Two men dressed in black hoodies with black pants and handguns got out and ordered the victims out of their vehicle, according to police.

The suspects reportedly took off in the victim’s vehicle and fled down Burthe Street to Broadway and then out of sight.

TUPD and NOPD responded but were unable to locate the suspects.

If you have any information about these crimes, call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.