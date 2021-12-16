LSU inks signatures from some big-time recruits in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early National Signing Day is in the books, and locally it involved a lot of Purple and Gold, and Crimson and White.

Bo, your father played for LSU in the 90′s. How special was this moment signing with LSU for your family.

“Yeah, words can’t describe how awesome this moment is. It’s something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little kid. Ever since I can remember I’ve had an LSU Tiger jersey on with a little football in my hand or a fake helmet. Yeah, I think I had Tigers spinning over my crib when I was little. Really a dream come true,” said Newman senior Bo Bordelon.

Tygee, the Brian Kelly regime came in, you committed to the last coaching staff. Why did you decide to stick with the Tigers?

“I committed to Louisiana State University, LSU. I didn’t commit to the coaches. Of course, I would like Coach Orgeron to stay, he recruited me. It’s still a business. Coach Brian Kelly came in, still made sure I was a priority. Frank Wilson made sure I was a priority. I still had a home at LSU. Why I would leave? I wanted a chance to rep Louisiana. Rep Louisiana, bring us back to that championship pedigree we once were,” said Karr senior Tygee Hill.

Aaron, you originally committed to LSU. Then you flipped to Alabama. Was there any chance on the back end that Frank Wilson and the coaching staff were almost back to getting you a Tiger?

“I want to say no. But I want to thank them for giving me the opportunity, if anything was to go wrong, that I had that opportunity to go to them. I want to thank them. I have a real close connection with Coach Saban. It’s like what me and Coach Orgeron had. I felt like me and Coach Saban, the next three or four years are going to be very close and make history,” said Karr senior Aaron Anderson.

This is the first of two national signing days. The second one is Feb. 2.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.