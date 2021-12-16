Children will be required to show vaccination status, neg. test to enter NOLA restaurants

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and health leaders announced an expansion to the citywide vaccine mandate in a press conference on Thurs., Dec. 16.

Beginning on Jan. 3, children ages 5-11 will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter restaurants in New Orleans.

On Thursday, Tulane began to reimplement some mitigation measures, such as closing the campus recreation center.

The Louisiana Department of Health identified Omicron variant outbreaks at universities on Wednesday. Both Tulane and Xavier reported spikes in cases over the last week.

More: Omicron outbreaks identified in Louisiana universities; nearly all cases from New Orleans

LDH is tracking 93 cases of the Omicron variant. Of those cases, 81 have been reported in the New Orleans Area. Ten of those cases are confirmed, the other 71 are considered probable.

