Near record heat to end the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will be near record levels on Friday and Saturday meaning upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A weak disturbance will bring some spotty rain on Friday and a few passing showers or storms are possible on Saturday.

The cold front arrives overnight into Sunday morning. Sunday is likely dry to mostly dry but lots of clouds and temperatures will struggle to make it into the 60s. A Gulf low will allow rain to move back in on Monday with the best chances from Lake Pontchartrain to the coast.

The low moves out of the area Tuesday morning but clouds will keep it chilly all day.

The sun returns in full force Wednesday with temperatures warming back to the 70s by Thursday. Right now Christmas looks dry and mild with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

