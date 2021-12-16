BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Near record heat to end the week

Much cooler by Sunday
Much cooler Sunday
Much cooler Sunday(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will be near record levels on Friday and Saturday meaning upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A weak disturbance will bring some spotty rain on Friday and a few passing showers or storms are possible on Saturday.

The cold front arrives overnight into Sunday morning. Sunday is likely dry to mostly dry but lots of clouds and temperatures will struggle to make it into the 60s. A Gulf low will allow rain to move back in on Monday with the best chances from Lake Pontchartrain to the coast.

The low moves out of the area Tuesday morning but clouds will keep it chilly all day.

The sun returns in full force Wednesday with temperatures warming back to the 70s by Thursday. Right now Christmas looks dry and mild with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
Police are looking for a vehicle and a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at...
Person of interest, suspect vehicle sought in Magnolia Gardens double homicide

Latest News

Children ages 5-11 will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to...
Children will be required to show vaccination status, neg. test to enter NOLA restaurants
FILE - An interior view of Caesars Superdome is seen during an NFL football game between the...
Superdome upgrade plan wins passage after years of haggling
The very first Louisiana Office of Tourism “Feed Your Soul” float will “depict the spirit of...
Louisiana ‘Feed Your Soul’ float to roll in 2022 Rose Parade
Tulane
Tulane reimplementing some COVID mitigation measures
Thomas Rolfes
Arrest made in 2016 cold case murder of Tulane student