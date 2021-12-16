BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans man receives $15,000 water bill, told to disregard it

A New Orleans man is breathing a huge sigh of relief after waking up to a surprise bill...
A New Orleans man is breathing a huge sigh of relief after waking up to a surprise bill Thursday morning.(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man is breathing a huge sigh of relief after waking up to a surprise bill Thursday morning.

Langston Allston tagged the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board in a tweet just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 16.

“Got a fun surprise from y’all this morning,” he said.

Pictured in the tweet was a $15,623.21 bill for sewer and water services. If Allston failed to pay by Dec. 30, the late fee tacked on an extra $2,000, bringing his total to just over $17,000.

Allston says he went to the office where employees at S&WB told him to disregard the bill.

“So I’m gonna disregard it,” he replied.

Over $11,000 was billed for “water usage” and a “sewer volume charge.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Police are looking for a vehicle and a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at...
Person of interest, suspect vehicle sought in Magnolia Gardens double homicide
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic

Latest News

Kalen Woodard
Baton Rouge man accused of distributing child porn
Wife of St. Claude shooting victim speaks
Wife of man shot in head while driving on St. Claude Avenue agonized by violence
Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec....
Graphic photos of unconscious victims, sleeping meds found in former pastor’s home, prosecutors say
72-year-old Westwego man killed in five-vehicle crash