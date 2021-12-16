New Orleans man receives $15,000 water bill, told to disregard it

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man is breathing a huge sigh of relief after waking up to a surprise bill Thursday morning.

Langston Allston tagged the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board in a tweet just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 16.

“Got a fun surprise from y’all this morning,” he said.

Pictured in the tweet was a $15,623.21 bill for sewer and water services. If Allston failed to pay by Dec. 30, the late fee tacked on an extra $2,000, bringing his total to just over $17,000.

Allston says he went to the office where employees at S&WB told him to disregard the bill.

“So I’m gonna disregard it,” he replied.

Over $11,000 was billed for “water usage” and a “sewer volume charge.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.