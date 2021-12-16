New wine bar, Vine & Tap, opens in Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - Shoppers trying to tackle the rest of their Christmas list can now stop for a sip of wine while browsing inside the mall. Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie now has its own wine bar.

Vine & Tap, a new wine bar and café, officially opened Thursday in the mall’s center court, across from the Apple Store.

The new concept is the latest development from Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts, the local company that also operates a Tavola Restaurant and Wine Bar located at the mall, in the adjacent building formerly home to Bravo! Cucina Italiana.

Vine & Tap takes over the location previously occupied by Godiva, which recently closed 128 stores across North America due to a pandemic slump.

The mall’s newest amenity has a full bar, with wine, beer, cocktails, seltzers and frozen drinks – including a frozen eggnog for the holidays.

Similar to the nearby restaurant, a Tavola, wine is a main focus, with wines by the glass featuring everything from prosecco and rosé to chardonnay, cabernet and pinot noir. The bar will also offer a selection of retail bottled wines for take-home purchase.

After the holidays, a cafe menu of small bites will be introduced, owners said in a release.

“Creole Cuisine has been an excellent partner since opening A Tavola to much success last year,” Lisa Manzella, Lakeside Shopping Center general manager, said in a release. “Vine & Tap offers our clientele something completely different from anything else we have. We look forward to another successful venture.”

The new wine bar and cafe inside Lakeside Shopping Center marks Creole Cuisine’s fourth entry in its growing Jefferson Parish footprint. In 2020, the company opened the nearby a Tavola Restaurant and Wine Bar. The company also operates two Boulevard American Bistro locations in the parish.

Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts also operates several other restaurants including Broussard’s, the Bombay Club and New Orleans Social House. The company also plans to expand to the North Shore with its third Boulevard American Bistro location.

Vine & Tap’s hours of operation will reflect Lakeside Shopping Center hours.

