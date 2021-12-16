Nicondra: Warm temps continue, but more seasonable weather for the end of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure remains in control across the southeast keeping springlike conditions with morning fog and afternoon highs in the upper 70s near 80 around for at least another couple of days. Friday a disturbance gliding along the coast will help prompt a couple of showers. On Saturday rain chances increase even more as a cold front approaches. Expect 40 to 50% coverage of showers and a few storms as more seasonable cooler and drier air move into the area. Sunday will be much cooler starting off in the low to middle 50s, but struggling to get to 60 as cooler and drier air move into the region.

