BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Sacred Heart closing because of COVID outbreak

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Academy of Sacred Heart will cancel classes tomorrow due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter sent to parents, the school says there have been several positive cases among faculty members and students in the last 48 hours. Dozens are in quarantine due to recent exposure and there are cases among very young students.

Classes are scheduled to resume on January 3.

RELATED STORY: Omicron outbreaks identified in Louisiana universities; nearly all cases from New Orleans

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
Police are looking for a vehicle and a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at...
Person of interest, suspect vehicle sought in Magnolia Gardens double homicide

Latest News

NOLA COVID update
NOLA COVID update
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans
Tulane
Tulane reimplementing some COVID mitigation measures
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards gives ‘end of year’ address