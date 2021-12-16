Sacred Heart closing because of COVID outbreak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Academy of Sacred Heart will cancel classes tomorrow due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter sent to parents, the school says there have been several positive cases among faculty members and students in the last 48 hours. Dozens are in quarantine due to recent exposure and there are cases among very young students.

Classes are scheduled to resume on January 3.

