BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘There’s no place like home’ - Myles Brennan withdraws from transfer portal

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15)
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who had entered the transfer portal, has decided to withdraw and suit up for the Tigers for one more season.

Brennan posted the following on social media on Thursday, Dec. 16:

According to Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated, new head coach Brian Kelly reached out to Brennan about staying at LSU.

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Police are looking for a vehicle and a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at...
Person of interest, suspect vehicle sought in Magnolia Gardens double homicide
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic

Latest News

Bo Bordelon's father, Ben, played for LSU in the 90's. (Source: Garland Gillen)
LSU inks signatures from some big-time recruits in New Orleans
LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) runs with the ball after making an interception during a game...
All-American LSU CB Eli Ricks headed to Alabama
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: LSU
No. 22 LSU hits century mark in win over Alcorn State