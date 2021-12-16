BBB Accredited Business
Tulane reimplementing some COVID mitigation measures

Tulane
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - School officials at Tulane University are reimplementing mitigation issues as COVID cases begin to rise among students.

Tulane officials say they are seeing a “rapid increase” in the number of COVID-19 cases, primarily among undergraduates.

“In light of this, we are taking mitigating steps such as closing the Reily Center, reinstating the indoor mask mandate, and canceling all non-essential events throughout our campuses. Students also have the option to complete the remainder of the semester remotely,” a spokesperson told FOX 8.

Tulane University reported over 160 positive COVID-19 tests on Dec. 13 and 14.
Students who test positive are in isolation spaces at hotels that are either closed to the public or have available space where they are able to house COVID-positive students safely.

Officials say the majority of COVID-positive students are asymptomatic.

Isolation measures will remain in effect after the university closes for winter recess to ensure students won’t have to travel while potentially contagious.

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health identified Omicron variant outbreaks at universities. Both Tulane and Xavier reported spikes in cases over the last week.

More: Omicron outbreaks identified in Louisiana universities; nearly all cases from New Orleans

LDH is tracking 93 cases of the Omicron variant. Of those cases, 81 have been reported in the New Orleans Area. Ten of those cases are confirmed, the other 71 are considered probable.

