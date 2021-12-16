Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, along with health and education leaders announced an expansion to the citywide vaccine mandate in a press conference on Thurs., Dec. 16.

Beginning on Jan. 3, children ages 5-11 will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter restaurants and other event venues in New Orleans.

New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis says students ages 5-11 will be required to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1.

“Pediatric vaccination rates need to catch up to adults,” health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said.

Avegno said cases are rising at a faster rate than during the Delta surge.

Two weeks before Mardi Gras, city officials will consider reimposing an indoor mask mandate.

On Thursday, Tulane began to reimplement some mitigation measures, such as closing the campus recreation center. Sacred Heart Academy also announced a closure due to COVID.

The Louisiana Department of Health identified Omicron variant outbreaks at universities on Wednesday. Both Tulane and Xavier reported spikes in cases over the last week.

LDH is tracking 93 cases of the Omicron variant. Of those cases, 81 have been reported in the New Orleans Area. Ten of those cases are confirmed, the other 71 are considered probable.

