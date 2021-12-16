Wife of man shot in head while driving on St. Claude Avenue agonized by violence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wife of a man shot in the head while they were driving down St. Claude Avenue is crippled with questions as she sits by her husband’s hospital bed.

“Why? Oh, why?” She cried. “You have no reason to do it.”

The woman and her 38-year-old husband, who wish to remain unidentified, were on their way home from her uncle’s funeral on Sat., Dec. 11 when she says she heard a loud gunshot.

Her husband was shot in the back of the head with a shotgun before their vehicle crashed into a pole around 6 p.m.

“My husband is fighting for his life,” she told FOX 8. “I have pains going down my legs. My mouth is all busted up.”

She isn’t worried about her own injuries, though. She spends every moment next to her husband, who has been on life support since the shooting.

“He’s fighting,” she says. “He’s fighting.”

The woman believes they were targeted over a few hundred bucks. She says she ran for her life after the car crashed.

“If I wouldn’t have gotten out of the car... I feel my life would have been taken, too,” she recalled.

LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf says violent crime continues to rise across New Orleans.

“The numbers are beyond shocking,” he says. “We’ve had 16 murders in December.”

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, NOPD has investigated 470 shootings so far this year, a 17% increase.

“I think that the norms of order and reasonable monitoring of people has broken down,” Scharf says.

As of Wednesday, 206 people have been murdered in New Orleans this year, the highest amount of homicides since 2007.

“The new policing has to be intelligence focused,” Scharf says. “You have to find out the different patterns and figure out what the heck is going on.”

The victim’s wife wants the violence to stop.

“It’s so horrible. Why are we doing this to each other?” She pleaded. “Why are we doing this to each other? It has to stop.”

The NOPD is still investigating the shooting. If you know anything that may help investigators, call Crime Stoppers.

