3 alarm fire reported at Dollar General in Mid City
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at the Mid City Dollar General on Friday morning.
The fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Earhart Boulevard and Dublin Street, near Carrollton Avenue.
Smoke was seen billowing from the front and rear entrances.
The westbound lanes of Earhart Boulevard are temporarily closed.
First responders say the store was closed when the fire broke out and it is not likely anybody was inside.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.