3 alarm fire reported at Dollar General in Mid City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at the Mid City Dollar General on Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Earhart Boulevard and Dublin Street, near Carrollton Avenue.

Smoke was seen billowing from the front and rear entrances.

The westbound lanes of Earhart Boulevard are temporarily closed.

#UPDATE Earhart is closed westbound starting at Carrollton. @NOLAFireDept now working to remove propane tanks from the front the Dollar General store as the smoke seems to be getting worse.@FOX8NOLA — Josh Roberson (@JRobersonFOX8) December 17, 2021

First responders say the store was closed when the fire broke out and it is not likely anybody was inside.

