3-year-old wish granted with surprise shopping spree after losing toys during Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many are continuing to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. The same goes for a Louisiana family who is restoring their home while helping their daughter battle a medical condition.

“We have our good and our bad days,” said Amber LaBranche from Ponchatoula. “She’s had multiple surgeries.”

Amber’s three-year-old daughter, Acadia, has been battling a metabolic disorder since she was six months old. During Hurricane Ida, two trees fell through her daughter’s bedroom and playroom, where she lost her toys.

Acadia got her Christmas wish, including a limo ride, red carpet rolled out and a shopping spree at the Mall of Louisiana. She got to walk with Geoffrey the Giraffe and do her very own shopping spree with the help of Macy’s Mall of Louisiana and Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter. Acadia also got her own corner to open her favorite things to restore her toy collection.

“Everything she’s been through,” said LaBranche. “To know that there’s so many people that care about her. It means a lot.”

“Really, just especially during this holiday season, just you know giving back and just how a wish can change a child’s life,” said Erin Joubert with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana.

“I hope she’s able to remember because I know she’s little, so I hope she’s able to remember it,” said LaBranche. “I know I’m not going to forget it.”

