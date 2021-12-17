City official placed on unpaid suspension following drunk driving arrest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The director of the New Orleans Office of Business and External Services, Peter Bowen, was arrested Thursday night (Dec. 16) on suspicion of driving drunk, according to jail records.

Bowen, 33, was booked into the Orleans Parish jail Friday morning on five charges, including criminal damage to property, driving while drunk, reckless operation, and no proof of insurance.

Police say Bowen was involved in a single-vehicle crash in his personal car at the intersection of Chartres and Dumaine streets.

The mayor’s office placed Bowen on emergency unpaid suspension pending the results of the investigation.

Bowen heads the city’s COVID-19 code enforcement team and was tasked with shutting down businesses that were not in compliance with guidelines during the height of the pandemic.

This is the third New Orleans government leader to be arrested on suspicion of drunk driving this year.

Collin Arnold, the city’s homeland security director, was found asleep behind the wheel after striking a parked car in January.

Councilman Jared Brossett was found passed out behind the wheel in October.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.