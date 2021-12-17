Entergy to repair Bonnet Carre power lines at noon on Sunday

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Interstate 10 will close in both directions Sunday (Dec. 19) at the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge from noon until 5 p.m. to allow Entergy to repair power lines damaged from Tuesday’s helicopter crash, a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police said.

The closure was originally scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, crews worked overnight to clear the wreckage of the Bell 407 helicopter that is believed to have clipped power lines just before crashing on the eastbound side of the bridge Tuesday at 12:35 p.m. Entergy crews also worked into the overnight hours repairing damaged power lines that had cut electricity to nearly 21,000 customers in Kenner and Metairie when the aircraft went down.

The FAA said the helicopter was occupied only by its pilot, who died in the crash. Officials have not disclosed the victim’s identity. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash and utility work forced the closure of both directions of I-10 on the Spillway bridge for most of Tuesday afternoon and evening, with traffic being diverted to US Hwy. 51, according to Louisiana State Police.

